City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 665,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $788.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.