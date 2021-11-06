Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 5,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 126,060 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $61.12.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

