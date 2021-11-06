Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CWAN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. 307,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,663. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $27.68.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
