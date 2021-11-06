Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), reports. Clearwater Analytics updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CWAN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.53. 307,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,663. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWAN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

