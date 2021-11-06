Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.97.

NYSE:NET traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total value of $1,933,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

