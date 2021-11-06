Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clover Health Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 606.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Clover Health Investments worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

