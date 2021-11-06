CLS (LON:CLI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LON CLI opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 230.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.27. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.52).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

