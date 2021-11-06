CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock worth $1,342,591. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.