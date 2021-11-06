CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells $504,674.96 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

