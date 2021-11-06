CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.