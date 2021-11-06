Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of CDXS traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,141. Codexis has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -167.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

