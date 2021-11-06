Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 101,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

