Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,739. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 644.00%.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

