Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

In related news, Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

