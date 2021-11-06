Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $23,970,645.90 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.
- On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.
NASDAQ COIN opened at $337.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
