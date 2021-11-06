Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $23,970,645.90 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $337.05 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.