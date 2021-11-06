Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $336,146.80 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CFX stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

