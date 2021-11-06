Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

