Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Commerce Bancshares worth $28,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 190,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.