Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

CVGI opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.53. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

