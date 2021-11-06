Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.15).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €6.72 ($7.90) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.83. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.98 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

