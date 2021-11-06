Comparing Formula One Group (FWONB) and Its Peers

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS: FWONB) is one of 28 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Formula One Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -2.50% -0.22% -0.10% Formula One Group Competitors 7.65% 15.85% 4.93%

47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Formula One Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $1.15 billion -$1.42 billion -278.95 Formula One Group Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million -49.52

Formula One Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Formula One Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group Competitors 239 910 1692 48 2.54

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Formula One Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Formula One Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Formula One Group rivals beat Formula One Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

