Comparing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91% Viavi Solutions 3.85% 19.07% 7.85%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.92%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.61%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 30.67 $33.77 million $0.30 107.70 Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.01 $46.10 million $0.63 25.06

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.