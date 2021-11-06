ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

