Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.19% of Constellation Brands worth $534,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Amundi acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $182.14 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

