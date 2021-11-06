Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,393 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

