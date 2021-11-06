Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amgen by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $213.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

