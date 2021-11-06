Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,919 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,282.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,617.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

