Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,170 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.