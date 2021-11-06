Continuum Advisory LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after buying an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $297.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $741.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.