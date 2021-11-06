Continuum Advisory LLC Invests $376,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

