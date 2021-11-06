Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $629,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $847.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $811.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $347.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

