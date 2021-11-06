Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

