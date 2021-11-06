Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.82 and a 12-month high of $145.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.