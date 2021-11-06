Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $484.30 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

