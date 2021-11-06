Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 432 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,567 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,394,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 87,349 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $115.22 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

