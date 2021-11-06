Continuum Advisory LLC Takes $472,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $62.20 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

