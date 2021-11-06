Continuum Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

