Contrasting Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -998.65% -53.71% -38.42% Bicycle Therapeutics -546.62% -50.43% -31.58%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ainos and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Ainos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ainos and Bicycle Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $20,000.00 2,779.04 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 152.60 -$51.01 million ($2.66) -21.40

Ainos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Ainos has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Ainos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

