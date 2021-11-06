Contrasting OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -32.93% -7.06% -5.09% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,193.30% -42.42% -35.76%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OrthoPediatrics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 2 4 2 0 2.00

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus price target of $75.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 85.78%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Risk and Volatility

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $71.08 million 20.18 -$32.94 million ($1.57) -46.45 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 189.92 -$166.41 million ($0.69) -9.70

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

