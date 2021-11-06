Contrasting Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Resources Connection alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Resources Connection and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farfetch 0 1 11 0 2.92

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.77%. Farfetch has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.54%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 5.39% 14.18% 8.89% Farfetch -111.96% N/A -57.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.98 $25.23 million $1.14 16.38 Farfetch $1.67 billion 7.90 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -3.83

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.