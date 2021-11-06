Contrasting SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA Genetics N/A N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech -12,941.86% -26.09% -24.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SOPHiA Genetics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

SOPHiA Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.01%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given SOPHiA Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SOPHiA Genetics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA Genetics and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 34.66 -$39.34 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 529.33 -$14.40 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA Genetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SOPHiA Genetics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

