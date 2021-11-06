Contrasting Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wipro and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.33% 21.07% 13.28% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wipro and Turing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 5.80 $1.48 billion $0.26 34.50 Turing $803.38 million 11.64 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Turing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wipro and Turing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 4 1 0 2.00 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 30.55%. Turing has a consensus target price of $31.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Turing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than Wipro.

Summary

Wipro beats Turing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

