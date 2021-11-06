CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of CoreSite Realty worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,777 shares of company stock worth $694,617 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $153.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

