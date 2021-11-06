CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.79 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of COR opened at $153.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $694,617. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

