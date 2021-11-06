CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.79 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of COR opened at $153.78 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $694,617. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

