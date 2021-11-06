Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.31. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 in the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

