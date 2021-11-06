Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

CNR opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

