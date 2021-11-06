Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 512760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

