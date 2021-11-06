Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 512760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%.
In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.