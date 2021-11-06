Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.03 billion.Corning also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.550 EPS.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,258 shares of company stock worth $3,300,590 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

