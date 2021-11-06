Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) Insider Neil Chatfield Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) insider Neil Chatfield acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.94 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).

Neil Chatfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Neil Chatfield acquired 10,000 shares of Costa Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.09 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of A$30,900.00 ($22,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Costa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

