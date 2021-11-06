Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report $49.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.22 billion and the highest is $50.68 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $43.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $214.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.59 billion to $217.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $234.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $513.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.